3 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $549,500

Stunning home, built to last with 10ft ceilings, 2x6 walls, engineered hardwood, and a fireplace in the living room! This brick home has a gorgeous primary suite on the main floor with a private bathroom including a walk-in shower, his & hers closets, a jetted tub and heated tile floors. There is a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, a wolf stove, breakfast bar and pantry. Sitting on 1.71aces, surrounded by BLM land with RV parking and a large shop that could even be converted to a Horse barn!