 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $549,500

3 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $549,500

3 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $549,500

Stunning home, built to last with 10ft ceilings, 2x6 walls, engineered hardwood, and a fireplace in the living room! This brick home has a gorgeous primary suite on the main floor with a private bathroom including a walk-in shower, his & hers closets, a jetted tub and heated tile floors. There is a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, a wolf stove, breakfast bar and pantry. Sitting on 1.71aces, surrounded by BLM land with RV parking and a large shop that could even be converted to a Horse barn!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News