3 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $535,000

This is truly a very unique, one of a kind farm in Jerome, ID. Enjoy living on this 16 AC working farm/full water shares and a 3 bed, 2 bath home located just 10 min. from Twin Fall for all your big city needs. This home is sparkling clean with an open floor plan, Oak cabinetry, a large pantry, a walk-in closet in the master bedroom & fire place for those Idaho winter nights. Improvements include an upgraded Ag Irrigation system w/two wheel lines, a 10 HP pump & a Flow Meter. A must see!