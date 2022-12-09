 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $475,000

BRAND NEW home on over an Acre!! Includes a shop and storage shed as well as fencing for animals. Close enough to town to be convenient but far enough out to enjoy the quiet of the country. Shop is perfect for mechanics and builders. Big front porch and back deck to enjoy the view of your new home!

