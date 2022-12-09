BRAND NEW home on over an Acre!! Includes a shop and storage shed as well as fencing for animals. Close enough to town to be convenient but far enough out to enjoy the quiet of the country. Shop is perfect for mechanics and builders. Big front porch and back deck to enjoy the view of your new home!
3 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Suspect said he shot man, then tried to burn body
Driver was flown to a local hospital.
Autopsy showed the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head
Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for her role on "Cheers" and starred in films including "Look Who's Talking," died Monday of cancer.
Congratulations to these families!
Geraldine Thaete, 57, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Harmony Place Assisted Living in Filer. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic…
Oct. 23, 1995—Nov. 26, 2022
Jeffery Ray O’Howell is charged with second-degree kidnapping, grand theft by possessing stolen property and possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.
It's been 3 weeks since students were slain
Driver lost control of car and collided with another vehicle, police say