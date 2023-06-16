Beautiful to be built home in Jerome's newest Subdivision, Upland Meadows. This new constructed home will be 1817 SF, 3 bed, 2 baths and a cover patio with natural gas connection included. Your new home will have great open spaces with lots of natural lighting to enjoy with your family. The house is designed with custom cabinetry, and quartz countertops. You'll have the opportunity to select finishes based on your style. The Subdivision is close to the new elementary school, shopping center and just a few minutes away from Twin Falls. Realtor is related to seller. (Photo is similar)
3 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $453,500
