3 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $435,000

3 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $435,000

This one of a kind property. Big enough so you’re not stuck on a micro lot in town but not so big you need a team and a tractor to take care of it. It is your Oasis in the desert. Start 2023 of right in this amazing property. It has a shop in the back as well as a horse corral and chicken coupe. ***Seller willing to pay closing costs***

