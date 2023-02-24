*** SELLER OFFERING $10,000 INCENTIVE*** This one of a kind property. Brand new home on over an Acre. Room for animals. Outside of city limits but close access to the freeway and shopping. A must see property with tons of potential. Shop has office/man cave attached. Watch the sun come up on the full length front porch then watch the sun set on the beautiful back patio! ***Ask about how to get a 1 year 1% rate buy down***
3 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $424,999
