Quality is the foundation of this home. Captivating New Construction Home. Features classy finishes throughout that include quartz countertops, custom window casings and quartz sills, custom cabinetry, LVP flooring, and high ceilings. As you walk in you can see the refined style but feel comfortable in the casual spaces that join the kitchen and living room into one. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, a prep area/island, and a pantry with custom-built shelving. The spacious master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling, a walk-in closet with shelving, and a doorway that leads to the patio. The master bathroom will have tile in the walk-in shower room, double vanity sinks, private toilet room with a pocket door. The home's exterior is grounded by the stark stone finish with an intense black backdrop. Enjoy cookouts on the covered back patio with a gas hookup for your BBQ. The neutrality of the interior welcomes the buyer to add any color and decoration that one would desire.