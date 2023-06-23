MOVE-IN READY!!! The house is designed with custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, custom window casings, quartz sills, a spacious master bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, and a custom kitchen. It's modern styling and convenient location in a newly built subdivision make it even more desirable. The open floor plan brings the kitchen and family room together, with stainless steel appliances, a prep area/island, and a pantry with custom-built shelving in the kitchen. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, shelving, and a doorway leading to the patio. The master bathroom has a tile walk-in shower, double vanity sinks, and a private toilet with a pocket door. Gas BBQ hookups are included. Partial private fence. You can customize the neutral interior to make it your dream home.
3 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $405,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
CURIOUS MIND: What are they doing in the median between Twin Falls and Jerome?
Death notices for Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.
Death notices for Friday, June 23, 2023.
Four days of music to kick off at Twin Falls County Fairgrounds.