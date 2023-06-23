MOVE-IN READY!!! The house is designed with custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, custom window casings, quartz sills, a spacious master bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, and a custom kitchen. It's modern styling and convenient location in a newly built subdivision make it even more desirable. The open floor plan brings the kitchen and family room together, with stainless steel appliances, a prep area/island, and a pantry with custom-built shelving in the kitchen. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, shelving, and a doorway leading to the patio. The master bathroom has a tile walk-in shower, double vanity sinks, and a private toilet with a pocket door. Gas BBQ hookups are included. Partial private fence. You can customize the neutral interior to make it your dream home.