Very Nice 3 Bed 3 Bath home with a large bonus room in a quiet neighborhood. This house is close to so many things including parks, schools, and shopping. Home is ready for you to move in. Fridge, Gas stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer all included. Master bathroom is very nice and includes a double shower. Come take a look.
3 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $399,900
