3 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $364,900

Brand New Home with an expansive layout. Meticulous attention to detail is very apparent in this home with many upgrades. The home features granite countertops, stainless steel appliance package, custom cabinetry, and LVP flooring. Adjacent to the living room, there’s a comfortable large master bedroom, a bonus room for a walk-in closet, and double vanities in the master bath. The well-appointed kitchen shows plenty of counter space, an island, and custom cabinets that last a lifetime. Spacious 3-car garage with extra room to build shelves or store freezers. Inside access from the garage leads to the mudroom, main floor laundry room, guest bedrooms, and bath. Boasting a corner lot and great access to schools. Enjoy viewing this single-level home in Stoney Ridge Subdivision, Jerome. Imagine making it your own!