3 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $355,000

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured last week when he was struck by a car as he crossed Cheney Drive West near Walmart, police say.
As you make your way through the soda aisle, you may notice a lot less of the word "diet" than you used to. Here's why.
A 25-year-old Meridian man has been arrested after his cellmate was allegedly beaten to death at the Idaho State Correctional Institution sout…
Gilbert Charles “Buddy” Fowler was born in 1955. He was born and raised in Blackfoot, worked for 20 years as a pipe fitter at the Idaho National Laboratory, then became a law enforcement officer for the Blackfoot Police Department.
“We want to make sure that everyone knows that they are invited, regardless of their beliefs.”
Meet the 2021 Times-News boys soccer player of the year.
After 38 years in law enforcement, Jerome Police Chief Dan Hall has announced he’s retiring.
In June 1955, the M.H. King store announced it had adopted a new cashier checkout system at its location in Twin Falls — the first of its kind in the 50-year-old town.
Gooding senior Colston Loveland signed his letter of intent to play football at the University of Michigan.
An eastern Idaho sheriff has been charged with two felonies after state investigators accused him of threatening a church youth group with a gun.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.