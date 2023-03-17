Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Brand new construction home. This home sits in a quiet new neighborhood. Home features beautiful cathedral ceilings in living room that make it feel so spacious. This home is under construction and estimated to be completed by the middle of April. Home will be complete with Vinyl Fence, Full automatic sprinklers and seed. Listing agent is related to Seller.
3 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $353,000
