Nestled in the heart of Jerome, this stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is a testament to modern design and comfort. Built just a year ago, this home offers the perfect blend of contemporary living and convenience. Every detail has been thoughtfully designed and executed. With an abundance of natural light, the living room creates a warm and inviting atmosphere for gatherings and relaxation. The open concept kitchen boasts modern appliances & a great island with breakfast bar. The primary suite is a true retreat, featuring an en-suite bathroom with two sinks & large linen closet. The two guest rooms and bathroom are located in their own wing, offering the perfect layout. Plus the built-in locker area is the perfect area to keep your life organized. While the home does not currently have a yard installed, it presents a blank canvas for your landscaping dreams. This nearly-new home is spotless and ready for new owners.