Quiet location. This custom 2019 Marlette sits at the end of a tree lined private lane. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. Dining area and breakfast nook. Lots of light floods all the rooms. Attached 2 car garage plus a 40x40 shop with a 20x20 workshop area, and barn/storage building. Lots of producing fruit trees and garden space. Low maintenance yard. RV dump and lots of room for RV parking.
3 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $327,500
