 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $320,000

3 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $320,000

Check out this better than new immaculately cared-for 3 bed 2 bath home. This home offers a spacious open floorplan, breakfast bar/island, high-end Cabinets, and all-new stainless steel appliances. Waterproof LVP Flooring, highly efficient LED lighting throughout. Large master bedroom with a big walk-in closet. Brand new water softener and RO System. To-die-for back yard with beautifully landscaped flower beds, custom hand built pergola, oversized concrete patio, and fully automatic sprinklers. This charmer offers it all. Don't miss out!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News