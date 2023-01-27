 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $315,000

Darling 3 bed, 2 bath like new home close to schools, parks and convenience store. Nice floor plan with lots of cabinets and counter space in the kitchen, dining area and sliding glass door to the back yard. Cement patio for your grill or patio set. Main bath has hardly been used. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and walk in shower.

