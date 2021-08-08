3 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $299,000

This beautifully located home boasts 3 bedrooms 2 baths, vaulted ceilings in living area and spacious master with walk in closet. Bring your toys with plenty of space to store them including R.V. Parking and a fully fenced backyard. Full automatic sprinkler system allows for easy maintenance. Home includes built in security system for your peace of mind. With a quiet neighborhood that sits close to schools and parks. A must see!