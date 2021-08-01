 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $185,000

3 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $185,000

3 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $185,000

Come enjoy the amazing front porch on this 3 bed 1.5 bath home located close to everything! It has laminate floors on the main level and update kitchen and bathrooms. Central air and new heater make this home comfortable all year round. Upstairs bedroom and half bath have enough space for a large bed. Detached garage can act as garage or a shop. The yard is a good size and has partial sprinklers.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News