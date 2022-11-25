 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Hollister - $299,999

3 Bedroom Home in Hollister - $299,999

New Construction on a 1/3 of an acre 3 bed 2 bath, LVP flooring through the whole house no carpet, pantry, island, and so much more. Close to Salmon Dam, fishing, boating, camping. If you looking for that country feel this is the home for you. Fountain is done, framing starts Sept 5, 2022.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News