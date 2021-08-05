 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Filer - $625,000

All the space you need witrh 3 bdrms 2 baths plus a converted garage to a studio & gun room. 13 shares included ,13 acres of hay and 2 seperate pastures that are gated and piped as well as a coral. House has sepearate shop 30x50 shop as well as another 30x30 shop & chicken coop. House has been updated with the following: 2021- new water heater, dishwasher, double oven 2020- remodeled guest bath and flooring 2019- new furnace and a/c, granite and cleaned ducts, plus a farmhouse sink and fresh paint!

