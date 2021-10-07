3 Bedroom Home in Filer - $599,900
BURLEY — A group of golfers at the River’s Edge Golf Course who released a drowning beaver from a trap set in water didn’t know their actions …
A marijuana dispensary has been cleared to open in the Nevada-Idaho border town of Jackpot.
Two weeks after central Idaho’s biggest earthquake of 2021, another one tied that record and it happened in almost the same spot.
The Twin Falls airport is about to lose half of its daily flights to Salt Lake City, officials announced Tuesday.
NAMPA — Of the 50 pageant queens who flew into Cancún to have their pictures taken before competing to become the next Miss USA, only one was …
The City of Heyburn’s police chief has been placed on administrative leave, but city officials are declining to say much about the issue.
An Illinois man was killed Monday morning in a pileup at a construction zone on U.S. Highway 93 about halfway between Wells and Jackpot, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported Friday.
COVID-19 "is a scary disease and I see that in the eyes of my patients all the time," said St. Luke's hospitalist Dr. Adam Robison. "They get scared and I don't blame them. I get it. I'm scared too."
As Tony Faraca watched the meteoric ascent of Tito’s Handmade Vodka, he knew something special was happening.
When Teter-Page took a turn for the worse, she refused to go to the hospital for two days, afraid of Idaho’s newly enacted crisis standards, a form of health care rationing caused by an influx of COVID-19 patients.