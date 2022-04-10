3 Bedroom Home in Filer - $575,000

Be the first to know
Police say a Meridian man was arrested Wednesday and charged with multiple felony counts after firing shots at passing cars on Interstate 84.
A teenager was shot near Harmon Park on Wednesday night, police said.
“We knew Mini-Cassia really needed it,” Tommy's Express Car Wash Co-Owner Johnny Miller said.
A 118-year tradition was a little quieter this year.
The gubernatorial candidate was found guilty of being in contempt of court Thursday after he refused to complete 40 hours of community service related to a July 2021 conviction.
Healthwise, which provides educational materials to medical patients through hospitals and individual practices, found its 250 employees were more productive and were better able to manage a work-life balance when they figured out how to squeeze what used to be five days’ work into four.
Opinion: Despite a rule prohibiting BCRCC from taking sides in a contested primary, the GOP brass handed out contributions to several IFF favorites–$5,000, each, to Raul Labrador, Priscilla Giddings, Dorothy Moon and Branden Durst. Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, Rep. Barbara Ehardt and Rep. Ron Nate, each received $1,000.
After a vote of City Council on Monday, the Friends of the Avenues came one step closer to realizing their goal of gaining an historic district designation.
Three candidates are seeking the Republican bid for the Cassia County assessor’s office in the May primary election.
Meet the Times-News girls wrestler of the year.
