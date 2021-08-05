3 Bedroom Home in Filer - $550,000

MUST SEE!! Beautiful home with canyon views. Less than 10 minutes from restaurants shopping, & hospital. Large backyard with mature trees & covered patio are perfect for all your outdoor get togethers. Bonus room upstairs & recreational room off garage. Dual vanities and jetted tub in master bathroom. RV parking, garden, space, & high efficiency HVAC. LED lights with dimmer switches throughout the home. All major systems replaced within the last 5 years.