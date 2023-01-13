 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Filer - $382,500

3 Bedroom Home in Filer - $382,500

Charming new constructed home located in the new Orton Addition Subdivision is ready for owners. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths on one level. The kitchen, with nice island, has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pantry is a separate room with lots of storage. Master suite offers a nice spacious walk in closet, dual vanity, walk in tile shower and a soaker tub. Laundry room has folding counter and cabinets. You'll enjoy the covered porch in front and patio in back. Back yard Fence, automatic sprinkling system and landscaping are included.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News