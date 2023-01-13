3 Bedroom Home in Filer - $382,500

Charming new constructed home located in the new Orton Addition Subdivision is ready for owners. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths on one level. The kitchen, with nice island, has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pantry is a separate room with lots of storage. Master suite offers a nice spacious walk in closet, dual vanity, walk in tile shower and a soaker tub. Laundry room has folding counter and cabinets. You'll enjoy the covered porch in front and patio in back. Back yard Fence, automatic sprinkling system and landscaping are included.