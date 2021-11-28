3 Bedroom Home in Filer - $344,000

Be the first to know
A 36-year-old Twin Falls man is in jail after a shooting incident that left him and a Twin Falls police officer injured.
An unidentified man and a Twin Falls police officer were both taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center following a shooting.
Heyburn city officials removed Dan Bristol as police chief during a special meeting Monday.
A Burley man was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine.
After last year’s hiatus, the Christmas in the Nighttime Sky event is returning to the Magic Valley just in time for the holidays.
A few weeks after Idaho’s first-ever declaration of crisis standards of care, Gov. Brad Little took a call from Gloria, a woman in Kimberly.
Opinion:
You should read the entire memorial produced by these three days of sound and fury.
As you read, glance down to the third word of the 14th line: “the.”
That word cost you about $173.41.
A sagging ceiling over the Howells Opera House’s audience section has forced Oakley Valley Arts Council to temporarily close the theater and begin raising funds for its repair.
TWIN FALLS — A shortage of para-educators workers in local schools is prompting an aggressive response from the district.
