NEW CONSTRUCTION! Welcome home! This BRAND NEW 3 bed 2 bath sits in a quiet neighborhood and is just waiting for your personal touch. Open floor plan is ideal for entertaining the large island is a bakers dream. Large walk in panty provided ample storage for all your food storage and abundant cabinet space for your kitchen gadgets. Spacious bedrooms are perfect for making your own personal sanctuary. Master bathroom has large shower and dual vanities. This beautiful home won't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Filer - $330,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The first In-N-Out Burger in Idaho is under construction at The Village at Meridian, with a second restaurant planned at Boise Towne Square.
Former Gooding High School wrestling standout Tayten Gillette rescued former Buhl High School wrestling star Kade Orr after a Monday hiking ac…
Derek Matthews' whatever-it-takes attitude carried him from Declo to the 2023 United World Wrestling U20 Greco-Roman Championships in Amman, J…
Death notices for Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Witnesses said he ran a red light