Looking for a Newer Starter Home! Come check this one out. Beautiful move in ready single level home located in Filer. This great family home is also located near schools, shopping & is just a short drive to Twin Falls. This Split-level floor design offers 1305 sqft, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Home features a Large Entry way, living room with vaulted ceilings, Walkin master closet, Laminate Flooring and a kitchen that has plenty of prep space. Endless possibilities to Create your own back yard ossias.