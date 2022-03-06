3 Bedroom Home in Filer - $175,000

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The body of a Buhl woman was found Feb. 22 near Ross Falls in the South Hills just inside Cassia County.
Police have released the identity of the Buhl woman found dead Feb. 22 near Ross Falls in the South Hills just inside Cassia County.
A caller reported seeing a parachute floating in the Snake River on Tuesday, sending multiple agencies to rescue the BASE jumper, who made it to safety on his own.
Magic Valley residents showed up as the Freedom Convoy went through area: "Everybody, whether you're Republican or Democrat, should want freedom," one supporter said.
A nightclub in Jerome is closed while the aftermath of an apartment fire in the back of the building is cleaned up, the fire chief said.
Three people were taken to hospitals after a car going the wrong way on Interstate 84 hit a semi head-on in Gooding County.
Twin Falls County Deputies responded to 3864 N 2430 E, east of Filer just after 2 p.m. when a caller said her neighbor pointed a gun at her.
Idaho State Police arrested a man on multiple charges after a trooper spotted him at a rest stop in a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning, officials said.
A potato farm in southeast Idaho failed to pay its workers a total of $159,256 in wages and did not reimburse them for transportation costs.
The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans for a groundbreaking ceremony for the Burley Idaho Temple.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.