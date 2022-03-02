3 Bedroom Home in Buhl - $85,000

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The body of a Buhl woman was found Feb. 22 near Ross Falls in the South Hills just inside Cassia County.
A 25-year-old Jerome man died in a Saturday afternoon crash north of Buhl.
Three people were taken to hospitals after a car going the wrong way on Interstate 84 hit a semi head-on in Gooding County.
A potato farm in southeast Idaho failed to pay its workers a total of $159,256 in wages and did not reimburse them for transportation costs.
Idaho Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin spoke at a white nationalist gathering in Florida where attendees cheered for Russian President Vladimir Putin after he ordered his forces to invade Ukraine.
Far faster internet will soon be available in parts of the Magic Valley.
A nightclub in Jerome is closed while the aftermath of an apartment fire in the back of the building is cleaned up, the fire chief said.
Someone out there knows.
Is it a matter of time before the truth comes out? Or will the full stories of the missing, the murdered and the unidentified be forever unknown?
A unidentified woman was found in the Snake River in 2014. Nearly six years later police identified a distant relative, but how helpful is that information? And why aren't more unidentified persons entered into national databases?
Idaho State Police arrested a man on multiple charges after a trooper spotted him at a rest stop in a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning, officials said.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.