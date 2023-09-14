ACREAGE OPPOURTUNITY!! Located in the serene country side of Buhl, this hidden gem boasts 97+ acres, 10 water shares, and is just waiting for you. The land is ideal for farming and grazing land. Existing corrals provide a space for all of your animals and you will find abundant storage in the barns and out buildings. Your own orchard is right in your front yard, enjoy fresh grapes, peaches, apricots, pears, plums, and apples! Plenty of room for a large garden, RV parking and more. Inside the home you will find 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Imagine spending your evenings taking in the picturesque views while never having to leave your home! This unique opportunity won't last long.
3 Bedroom Home in Buhl - $750,000
