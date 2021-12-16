3 Bedroom Home in Buhl - $515,000

Be the first to know
A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured last week when he was struck by a car as he crossed Cheney Drive West near Walmart, police say.
Gilbert Charles “Buddy” Fowler was born in 1955. He was born and raised in Blackfoot, worked for 20 years as a pipe fitter at the Idaho National Laboratory, then became a law enforcement officer for the Blackfoot Police Department.
A man has been charged with kidnapping and rape after police say he took a 17-year-old girl from a Burley residence against her will, raped her and dropped her off 6 miles from town without shoes.
It looks like a giant roundabout, but it's not. Here's how the new I-84 Jerome interchange will work.
A suspect has been arrested in the apparent beating death of a Twin Falls man at the Idaho State Correctional Institution.
A 25-year-old Meridian man has been arrested after his cellmate was allegedly beaten to death at the Idaho State Correctional Institution sout…
‘A person following you down the aisle at a big box store does not constitute an abduction attempt. It might be creepy, but it’s not kidnappin…
As you make your way through the soda aisle, you may notice a lot less of the word "diet" than you used to. Here's why.
A Buhl woman's family is suing St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center for wrongful death after the woman died of a lethal mix of antidepressants administered by the hospital.
Jim Jones: "It’s time to clean Idaho's House of disruptive lawmakers who worship at the IFF altar and ignore their duty to act responsibly in the interests of their voters."
