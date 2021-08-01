 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Buhl - $399,900

3 Bedroom Home in Buhl - $399,900

3 Bedroom Home in Buhl - $399,900

Well cared for acreage property West of Buhl, minutes from town. Manufactured Home on foundation with 1.65 Acres. Split bedroom floor plan w/Master bedroom walk in closet & on-suite bath. Large kitchen & dining area with separate family room area. Covered patio & lots of summer lawn. 30 X 40 insulated shop with cement floors, 220 hook up, separate RV & vehicle doors. Corrals, 4 bay carport, chicken coop/storage shed. Close to small plane airport. Quiet country living, excellent neighbors & peaceful setting.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News