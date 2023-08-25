MUST SEE ! Builder took time to add all the extras. When you purchase this home you will never want to leave. Open floor plan with 9 ft ceilings, formal entry, high quality cabinets, one of a kind leather granite countertops, upgraded doors and finish hardware. Blinds installed. Separate large mudroom. Covered back patio where you can relax and enjoy your spacious backyard with open views. Save on your power bill with the 95% high efficiency furnace. Super insulated oversized three car garage (extra insulation on ceiling, walls and insulated garage doors). 30 year roof. Pick gas or electric, both installed in the kitchen and laundry room. Upgraded appliances includes refrigerator.This house has it all!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Buhl - $380,000
