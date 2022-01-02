3 Bedroom Home in Buhl - $350,000

Be the first to know
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of a roofing sales and insurance office, two Mini-Cassia men turned the loss into opportunity and launched their own business. Now a celebrity is talking about them.
A Paul man is charged with several child sex charges after police said he abused two children, ages 6 and 8.
Stephen Hartgen, who represented Twin Falls for five terms in the Idaho House and was editor and publisher of the Times-News for 23 years, has died.
It was less than a half-hour into the new year before the first baby at St. Luke's Magic Valley was born.
City crews have closed part of Elizabeth Boulevard to repair a waterline break.
A district judge in the case against Lori Vallow ruled Tuesday that her attorney of nearly two years can no longer represent her.
“The vast majority of people want to do the right thing. It boils down to a question of who do you believe? Who do you put your trust in?”
IDAHO FALLS — On Jan. 1, Montana became the 18th state to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, per an election ballot initiative passed…
An eastern Idaho sheriff accused of threatening a church youth group with a gun and assaulting one of its leaders can stay on the job but must surrender all of his firearms to the Idaho State Police.
Whether you want to watch a ball drop, have great food, or just stay home, here are some of your options to celebrate on New Year's Eve.
