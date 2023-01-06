3 Bedroom Home in Buhl - $349,900

This home is just completed and ready for a new owner. This home is in the Homestead Subdivision tucked just off Milner Street in a very quiet little nook with quick access to everything. Storm resistant Pella windows and rain gutters give you added exterior protection with a fully landscaped yard, including concrete curbing. You will enjoy the back yard covered deck for grilling and summer sitting. Light colors set the tone for a modern farmhouse interior. Inside are 3 bedrooms 2 baths with split floorplan. There is a generous kitchen with island storage and seating. Brushed gold tone hardware accents the crisp black on white palate. Gas appliances include: Hi tech gas furnace; kitchen range and water heater. The great room has an accent wall with storage and custom built electric fireplace. Builder has put all the extra touches and quality finishes into this home.