 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Buhl - $344,800

3 Bedroom Home in Buhl - $344,800

Move in ready and priced to sell! Final stages of completion. Ready for occupancy 10/7/22. Turn key new construction home on large corner lot. Best value for new construction in the Magic Valley! 3 bed/2 bath split plan. Bright open kitchen with island and all stainless steel appliances including fridge. Formal entry way and a private master suite. 2” blinds installed throughout . 9ft walls vaulted ceilings separate storage off garage. LVP flooring in living areas with carpet in bedrooms Fully fenced with a huge RV parking area, full auto sprinkler with sod in front and seeded back yard.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death notices

Geraldine Thaete, 57, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Harmony Place Assisted Living in Filer. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News