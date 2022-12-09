Move in ready and priced to sell! Final stages of completion. Ready for occupancy 10/7/22. Turn key new construction home on large corner lot. Best value for new construction in the Magic Valley! 3 bed/2 bath split plan. Bright open kitchen with island and all stainless steel appliances including fridge. Formal entry way and a private master suite. 2” blinds installed throughout . 9ft walls vaulted ceilings separate storage off garage. LVP flooring in living areas with carpet in bedrooms Fully fenced with a huge RV parking area, full auto sprinkler with sod in front and seeded back yard.
3 Bedroom Home in Buhl - $344,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
Suspect said he shot man, then tried to burn body
Driver was flown to a local hospital.
Autopsy showed the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head
Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for her role on "Cheers" and starred in films including "Look Who's Talking," died Monday of cancer.
Congratulations to these families!
Geraldine Thaete, 57, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Harmony Place Assisted Living in Filer. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic…
Oct. 23, 1995—Nov. 26, 2022
Jeffery Ray O’Howell is charged with second-degree kidnapping, grand theft by possessing stolen property and possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.
It's been 3 weeks since students were slain
Driver lost control of car and collided with another vehicle, police say