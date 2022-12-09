3 Bedroom Home in Buhl - $344,800

Move in ready and priced to sell! Final stages of completion. Ready for occupancy 10/7/22. Turn key new construction home on large corner lot. Best value for new construction in the Magic Valley! 3 bed/2 bath split plan. Bright open kitchen with island and all stainless steel appliances including fridge. Formal entry way and a private master suite. 2” blinds installed throughout . 9ft walls vaulted ceilings separate storage off garage. LVP flooring in living areas with carpet in bedrooms Fully fenced with a huge RV parking area, full auto sprinkler with sod in front and seeded back yard.