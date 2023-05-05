Best New Construction Value on the market! Complete turnkey Home ready for move in 5/10/23! 3/2 split floor plan. Master features large walk-in closet and dual sink vanity. Separate laundry and mud room. Natural lighting in the entry way brightens up an open great room/kitchen area . All stainless steel appliances including fridge. Home features 2” blinds, LVP flooring/upgraded carpet in bedrooms . Fully fenced lot with private back yard and covered patio. Enclosed RV parking,auto sprinklers,front lawn sod,back lawn seeded.