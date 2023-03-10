3 Bedroom Home in Buhl - $339,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Burley man has been charged with multiple felonies after police say he raped a woman while holding a knife to her neck.
The principal of a Twin Falls elementary school has been placed on administrative leave.
Police asked a question, and they replied with something perhaps unexpected, records say.
The restaurant inside of the Jerome Country Club, that was once known as the Caddy Shack, has a new name and a new owner who is looking to tak…
Police seize phone, find additional photos of women, records say