3 Bedroom Home in Buhl - $249,900

Buhl is small town living at it's best and only 20 minutes to Twin! Beautifully updated home with new paint, laminate flooring and carpet. There is tons of storage throughout the home and in the basement. Street windows have been replaced with Pellas! Home is located on the edge of town and you'll be close to schools, post office, restaurants, doctors & dentists offices and grocery stores. Buhl really does have it all. Affordably priced so come check it out today!