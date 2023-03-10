Buyer offering $5,000 towards 2-1 buy down with reasonable offer! Beautiful brand new manufactured home in the quiet MoonGlo 55+ community. The large kitchen features new, high quality, stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has a large walk-in shower and a spacious closet. Enjoy the quiet evenings on your large front porch. There is a club house where weekly coffee and events happen. Come see all that this home and community can offer!