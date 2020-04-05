23 guns seized, man arrested after weapons investigation

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man was arrested and nearly two dozen guns were seized following an investigation that began when deputies responded to a call about numerous firearms inside a parked vehicle, authorities said. Detectives identified the owner of the vehicle as Jerome Perkins, 40, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies suspected several of the rifles found in the vehicle last month were not in compliance with state Department of Justice firearm standards, officials said.

Investigators later confirmed two of the assault-style rifles were illegal to possess in California. The rifles also appeared to be manufactured from different sources, according to the sheriff’s account.

Last week detectives served search warrants at Perkins’ Ventura home and at an Oxnard storage facility, the Ventura County Star reported Saturday.

They seized 23 firearms in all, including 10 assault-style rifles and three high-powered bolt-action WWII-style rifles along with high-capacity magazines and ammunition, the newspaper reported. They also found components consistent with items used to manufacture firearms, officials said.

Perkins was arrested on suspicion of firearms violations. He was released from jail Friday on a $100,000 bail bond, according to the newspaper. It wasn’t known Sunday if he has an attorney.

