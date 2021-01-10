2021 IDAHO LEGISLATIVE SESSION: Not all actions will be focused on COVID

Lawmakers are gathering for a legislative session unlike any other.

Although COVID-19 cases have recently dipped in the Magic Valley, the pandemic continues to rage on and will cause some changes to how business is handled in Boise. Masks won’t be required, only encouraged, but there could be barriers to public participation as seating capacity in committee rooms is reduced to allow for social distancing.

In addition to the logistical changes, COVID-19 and the state’s response to the pandemic will factor heavily into the legislation that’s pursued over the next three months. Primarily, some lawmakers believe that the past year exposed flaws in the state’s constitution that need to be rectified to restore an equal level of power to the state’s three branches of government.

But not all actions will be COVID-focused. Legislators expect to pick up some of the issues that have been discussed in previous years, such as property tax relief, education funding and other topics that matter to residents living in the Magic Valley.

