2021 Cassia County Fair & Rodeo Parade grand marshals

BURLEY — If you have had the opportunity to work with or under Bruce and Valerie Bowen, you have many words that would describe them, friendly, hard working, kind, considerate, productive, service oriented and longtime friends.

The list goes on and on. Bruce and Valerie have had their hands, and their hearts, involved in many aspects of trying to help those around them. Their ties of service have been time intensive and far reaching throughout the community and to their family and way of life.

Bruce Bowen is a Cassia County native. He and was raised on a small farm not far from where he and Valerie live today. He grew up farming hay, grain, and soybeans and helping run the feedlot. He was involved in the FFA, 4-H, and many other activities of Cassia County. After graduating from BYU in 1973 with a degree Agronomy, he returned to Burley and returned to farming. Bruce maintained his friendships with college friends and roommates, those relationships helped him to meet Valerie.

Valerie was born and raised in San Jose California. After high school, she went to BYU where she met Bruce. They hit it off, in fact, their first date was to Bruce’s family reunion.