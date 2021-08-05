2021 Cassia County Fair & Rodeo Parade grand marshals

BURLEY — If you have had the opportunity to work with or under Bruce and Valerie Bowen, you have many words that would describe them, friendly, hard working, kind, considerate, productive, service oriented and longtime friends.
The list goes on and on. Bruce and Valerie have had their hands, and their hearts, involved in many aspects of trying to help those around them. Their ties of service have been time intensive and far reaching throughout the community and to their family and way of life.
Bruce Bowen is a Cassia County native. He and was raised on a small farm not far from where he and Valerie live today. He grew up farming hay, grain, and soybeans and helping run the feedlot. He was involved in the FFA, 4-H, and many other activities of Cassia County. After graduating from BYU in 1973 with a degree Agronomy, he returned to Burley and returned to farming. Bruce maintained his friendships with college friends and roommates, those relationships helped him to meet Valerie.
Valerie was born and raised in San Jose California. After high school, she went to BYU where she met Bruce. They hit it off, in fact, their first date was to Bruce’s family reunion.
They settled in the Pella area where they raised their 5 children. Their family was involved in farming, sugar beets, and active in both 4-H and FFA as well as many community service opportunities. Bruce and Valerie still raise sugar beets- on the side of their many other activities.
Bruce managed Farmer’s Grain and then went to Landview Inc as a Crop Advisory. His business relationship often ended with his clients becoming good friends.
Valerie claims to have been a true city girl, but she has put her roots deep in Cassia County. She started planting those roots by working in the County Extension Office with the 4-H programs. She was able to work with both the youth and the 4-H leaders from around the county, making great friends all over. She also worked at the Cassia County Museum for 10 years and absolutely loved it. She was able to do research and find photos and historical accounts of life here in Cassia County. All her hard work at the museum earned her the title of published author, as she has a book about Cassia County in the series “Images of America."
Valerie also spent two years helping to plan and carry out the activities for the Burley Centennial Celebration. Valerie took her time in the 4-H office seriously, she and Bruce became 4-H Community Club Leaders. With all their time combined as leaders as well as youth in 4-H, they reached the “100 years of 4-H Family” mark. Their club was the gathering place for kids from around the community with a wide variety of projects. They helped kids with swine, sewing, money management, photography, quilting, and so many more. They are firm believers in “Making the best better”, they sent a child on a foreign exchange program and even had kids from Russia and Ukraine come and stay with them.
Bruce was a member of the Cassia County Fairboard for 21 years. Even though this was a position for Bruce, it became a family affair. Many nights, not just during fair week, were spent at the fairgrounds, making improvements, and preparing for fair week. During those 21 years the whole family made memories and friends that have lasted for years. Valerie has called the fair “not just the biggest party in the county, but the biggest and best party of the year”.
While Bruce was serving on the fairboard, Valerie entered quilts projects, helped the 4-H youth with their projects and helped judge different projects. As fair week went on and on, some activities had to take place without Bruce there, but it was the time for friendships to grow- friendships that maybe would not have taken place without the fair.
Bruce also served on the Pella Cemetery Board. Bruce and Valerie were also heavily involved in helping to get the new Ag building at Burley High built.
No matter where you go in Cassia County, people know Bruce and Valerie. They know of their goodness, their kindness, and call them friends. Thank you, Bruce and Valerie, for the time and effort you’ve put and continue to put into making our community so great. Thank you for finding the unique things about our County and helping to make it all a little better, and making people feel important and valued for being a friend to so many.