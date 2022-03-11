2021-22 Snake River Girls All-Conference Team

Coach of the year: Bart Deters, Raft River
Player of the year: Caroline Schumann, Raft River, junior
1st Team
Reagan Jones, Raft River, sophomore
Aleia Blakeslee, Lighthouse, senior
Falon Bedke, Oakley, junior
Addie Stoker, Murtaugh, senior
Kylan Jones, Oakley, junior
2nd Team
Jordan Wolverton, Lighthouse, junior
Kynzlee Jensen, Murtaugh, senior
Addie Mitton, Oakley, junior
Adyson Stanger, Murtaugh, sophomore
Karlie Chapman, Shoshone, junior
Honorable Mention
Jessi Knudsen, Raft River, junior
Kylan Jackson, Glenns Ferry, senior
Jentry Hawker, Oakley, sophomore
Libby Boden, Raft River, junior
Bele Rogers, Lighthouse, junior