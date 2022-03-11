 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2021-22 Snake River Girls All-Conference Team

Coach of the year: Bart Deters, Raft River

Player of the year: Caroline Schumann, Raft River, junior

1st Team

Reagan Jones, Raft River, sophomore

Aleia Blakeslee, Lighthouse, senior

Falon Bedke, Oakley, junior

Addie Stoker, Murtaugh, senior

Kylan Jones, Oakley, junior

2nd Team

Jordan Wolverton, Lighthouse, junior

Kynzlee Jensen, Murtaugh, senior

Addie Mitton, Oakley, junior

Adyson Stanger, Murtaugh, sophomore

Karlie Chapman, Shoshone, junior

Honorable Mention

Jessi Knudsen, Raft River, junior

Kylan Jackson, Glenns Ferry, senior

Jentry Hawker, Oakley, sophomore

Libby Boden, Raft River, junior

Bele Rogers, Lighthouse, junior

