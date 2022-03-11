2021-22 Snake River Boys All-Conference Team

Coach of the year: Kody Beck, Oakley
Player of the year: Payton Beck, Oakley, senior
1st Team
Seth Tracy, Raft River, senior
Clay Silva, Lighthouse, senior
Hayato Yamada, Lighthouse, junior
Bryson Kerner, Shoshone, senior
Isaac Cranney, Oakley, sophomore
2nd Team
Tate Whitaker, Raft River, junior
Bryce Sanford, Murtaugh, junior
Kobyn Benzeval, Shoshone, sophomore
Sam Rogers, Lighthouse, sophomore
Porter Pickett, Oakley, junior
Honorable Mention
JR. Benites, Murtaugh, sophomore
Josue Mesillas, Glenns Ferry, senior
Freddy Marinez, Murtaugh, senior
Jack DeJong, Lighthouse, sophomore
Gage Peak, Glenns Ferry, senior