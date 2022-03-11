 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2021-22 Snake River Boys All-Conference Team

  • 0

Coach of the year: Kody Beck, Oakley

Player of the year: Payton Beck, Oakley, senior

1st Team

Seth Tracy, Raft River, senior

Clay Silva, Lighthouse, senior

Hayato Yamada, Lighthouse, junior

Bryson Kerner, Shoshone, senior

Isaac Cranney, Oakley, sophomore

2nd Team

Tate Whitaker, Raft River, junior

Bryce Sanford, Murtaugh, junior

Kobyn Benzeval, Shoshone, sophomore

Sam Rogers, Lighthouse, sophomore

Porter Pickett, Oakley, junior

Honorable Mention

JR. Benites, Murtaugh, sophomore

People are also reading…

Josue Mesillas, Glenns Ferry, senior

Freddy Marinez, Murtaugh, senior

Jack DeJong, Lighthouse, sophomore

Gage Peak, Glenns Ferry, senior

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News