2021-22 Boys District 4 West All-Stars

Brandon Bethel, Mountain Home

CJ Mann, Mountain Home

Breken Clarke, Camas Co.

Dawson Kramer, Camas Co.

Joseph Bertao, Filer

Aden Bunn, Wendell

Cade DeBoard, Buhl

Michael Lloyd, Jerome

Gavin Capps, Jerome

Colton Elison, Jerome

Coach: Dan Winn, Buhl

