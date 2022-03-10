2021-22 Boys District 4 West All-Stars

Brandon Bethel, Mountain Home
CJ Mann, Mountain Home
Breken Clarke, Camas Co.
Dawson Kramer, Camas Co.
Joseph Bertao, Filer
Aden Bunn, Wendell
Cade DeBoard, Buhl
Michael Lloyd, Jerome
Gavin Capps, Jerome
Colton Elison, Jerome
Coach: Dan Winn, Buhl
