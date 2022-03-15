2021-2022 Great Basin Conference Boys Basketball All-Conference Teams

Great Basin Conference All-Conference
Coach of the Year: Mac Stannard, Burley
Player of the Year: Michael Lloyd, Jerome, senior
1st Team All-Conference
Brandon Bethel, Mountain Home, senior
Scott Cook, Jerome, junior
Stockton Sheets, Burley, junior
Brevin Trenkle, Minico, junior
Gavin Capps, Jerome, senior
2nd Team All-Conference
Will Preucil, Twin Falls, junior
Adam Kloepfer, Burley, senior
Klayton Wilson, Minico, senior
Samuel Lapumba, Canyon Ridge, junior
Korbin Heitzman, Wood River, junior
Honorable Mention All-Conference
Stockton Page, Burley, senior
Schuyler Mower, Jerome, junior
JJ Funk, Canyon Ridge, sophomore
Cooper Fife, Wood River, sophomore
Jon Tetrault, Mountain Home, junior
Colton Elison, Jerome, senior
Ramsey Trevino, Burley, junior
Aaron Seitz, Canyon Ridge, senior
CJ Mann, Mountain Home, senior