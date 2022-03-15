 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

2021-2022 Great Basin Conference Boys Basketball All-Conference Teams

  • 0

Great Basin Conference All-Conference

Coach of the Year: Mac Stannard, Burley

Player of the Year: Michael Lloyd, Jerome, senior

1st Team All-Conference

Brandon Bethel, Mountain Home, senior

Scott Cook, Jerome, junior

Stockton Sheets, Burley, junior

Brevin Trenkle, Minico, junior

Gavin Capps, Jerome, senior

2nd Team All-Conference

Will Preucil, Twin Falls, junior

Adam Kloepfer, Burley, senior

Klayton Wilson, Minico, senior

Samuel Lapumba, Canyon Ridge, junior

Korbin Heitzman, Wood River, junior

People are also reading…

Honorable Mention All-Conference

Stockton Page, Burley, senior

Schuyler Mower, Jerome, junior

JJ Funk, Canyon Ridge, sophomore

Cooper Fife, Wood River, sophomore

Jon Tetrault, Mountain Home, junior

Colton Elison, Jerome, senior

Ramsey Trevino, Burley, junior

Aaron Seitz, Canyon Ridge, senior

CJ Mann, Mountain Home, senior

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burley woman runs for District 27 Senate seat

Burley woman runs for District 27 Senate seat

“I feel like so often people in leadership positions have their decisions influenced by power, money or fear,” Jeanie Hakes said. “I am not seeking power or money and I’m not afraid to stand up to big business or bullying tactics.”

Jim Jones: Extremist legislators demonstrate why voters need to clean house

Jim Jones: Extremist legislators demonstrate why voters need to clean house

For anyone wondering why extremist legislators should be voted out in the May 17 Republican primary, many of those lawmakers have stepped forward to show why. As with last year’s dismal session, any number of bills have been dumped into the legislative hopper merely to fuel the culture wars, as opposed to addressing real problems facing the State.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News