2 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $960,000

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! This stunning, modern, and brand new duplex is a prime investment. Located on the NW side of Twin Falls near the hospital, this large duplex boast LVP, granite countertops, modern touches, and more. Each side is 1918 sqft. 2 beds, 2 baths, & 2 car garage. You can live on one side, and rent out the other! Call for more information or to schedule a showing