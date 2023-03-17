This is a darling 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has a huge master suite. It features vaulted ceilings and a spacious living room with gas fireplace a large master bedroom suite. The house is light and bright! The master bath has dual vanities and a tile shower, the kitchen shines with white cabinets, granite counters and tile backsplash. Both bathrooms feature tile, granite and glass shower doors. Call your favorite realtor so you don't miss out on this great home!