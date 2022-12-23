 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $396,000

2 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $396,000

Wrap this up for Christmas! This is a darling 2 bedroom, 2 bath home that has a huge master suite. It features vaulted ceilings, a spacious living room and master bedroom, and everything is light and bright! The master bath has dual vanities and a tile shower, the kitchen gleams with white cabinets, granite counters and tile backsplash. There is even a gas fireplace to cozy up to in this cold winter season. Call your favorite realtor so you don't miss out on this great home!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Wagon Wheel Motel gets a facelift

The Wagon Wheel Motel gets a facelift

Christopher C. Miller, with C. Miller Excavation, runs an excavator during partial demolition of the Wagon Wheel Motel on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, off of Kimberly Road in Twin Falls.

Death notices

Randall Reed Andersen, 68, of Burley died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. Arrangements are under the care of M…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News